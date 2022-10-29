Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 3,546 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 210,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,109. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

