Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 3,660 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 82.9% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 107,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,227,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

