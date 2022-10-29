Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.4 %

CAT traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.34. 5,161,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.13.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

