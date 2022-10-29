Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.