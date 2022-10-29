Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

