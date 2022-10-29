Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.65. 3,631,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,563. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

