Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

VUG opened at $225.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average of $238.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

