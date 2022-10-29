Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98.

