Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Lifted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 10.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $101.14. 190,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

