Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $357.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.