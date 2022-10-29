Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.41.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

