Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

