Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $105,856.65 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,856.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 5.4 %

PCVX stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Amundi bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $120,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

