Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $97.22 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $97.22 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00088523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007155 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,368,952,961 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

