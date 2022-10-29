Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 370,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venator Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 336,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,495. The company has a market cap of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.56. Venator Materials has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.66 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Citigroup cut their price target on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Venator Materials to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

Venator Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.