Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Cap Achieves $58.49 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.49 million and $6.83 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0217113 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,578,454.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

