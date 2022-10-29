Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Cap Hits $103.47 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.47 million and $9.55 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02168842 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,770,443.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

