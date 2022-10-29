Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 653,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 172,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

