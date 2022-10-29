Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in October

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 957,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,592,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VRNOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Verano Stock Performance
VRNOF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Verano has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $15.01.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
