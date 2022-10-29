Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Verastem Trading Up 16.6 %

VSTM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,818. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%. Research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

