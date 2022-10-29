Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 89,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,453,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

