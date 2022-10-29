Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Trimmed by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 182,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,380,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,039,000 after purchasing an additional 103,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

