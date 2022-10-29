Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 4.1 %

VZ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.