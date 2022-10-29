Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 4.1 %

VZ stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

