Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 4,650,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,417. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -245.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

