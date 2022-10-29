Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.64-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

VRT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vertiv by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

