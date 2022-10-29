Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Rollins Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock valued at $157,704,392. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

