Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 12,928 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,190,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $27.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.