Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,992 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.