Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 972 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed stock opened at $461.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.52 and its 200 day moving average is $477.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

