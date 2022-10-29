Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

LIN opened at $301.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.91 and a 200-day moving average of $296.27. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

