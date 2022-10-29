Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

