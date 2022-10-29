Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 94,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

USB opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

