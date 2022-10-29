Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

