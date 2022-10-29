Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 1,953,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.