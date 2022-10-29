VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Position Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,854 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $38.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

