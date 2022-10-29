Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €111.00 ($113.27) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Vinci Price Performance

DG stock opened at €93.28 ($95.18) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($90.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.60.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

