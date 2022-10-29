Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $184,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $209.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

