Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.92.

Visteon stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.60. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $140.44.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after purchasing an additional 465,712 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,453,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 276,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

