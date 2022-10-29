Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 395,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

