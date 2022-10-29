Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 395,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Volkswagen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $34.64.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
