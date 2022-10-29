Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €128.24 ($130.86) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12-month high of €196.02 ($200.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €137.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

