Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on November 18th

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 441.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.