Vow (VOW) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $158.65 million and approximately $629,344.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

