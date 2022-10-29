Voya Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.
Voya Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 159.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
Voya Financial Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82.
Insider Transactions at Voya Financial
In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
