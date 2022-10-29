Voya Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 159.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.