Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 18.9% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00023196 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $115.81 million and $28.93 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,892.92 or 1.00007840 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00053347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00044898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004722 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00257782 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.56191843 USD and is up 9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $21,406,964.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.