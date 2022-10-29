Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Market Cap of $110.29 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $110.29 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00022226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,763.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00053627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00044595 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00021852 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00257380 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.56191843 USD and is up 9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $21,406,964.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

