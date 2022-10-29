Walken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.65 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Walken has a market cap of $100.65 million and $1.96 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

