Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Update

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,146,791 shares of company stock valued at $296,629,712. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Walmart by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

