Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $699.98

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 699.98 ($8.46) and traded as low as GBX 625 ($7.55). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 655 ($7.91), with a volume of 13,724 shares trading hands.

Water Intelligence Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 661.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 698.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.65 million and a PE ratio of 3,735.29.

About Water Intelligence

(Get Rating)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.