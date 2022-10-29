Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wayside Technology Group Announces Dividend

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayside Technology Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

See Also

